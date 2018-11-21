Delhi Chief MinisterArvind Kejriwal’s attacker sent to 14 days' judicial custody

New Delhi, Nov 21: The man who allegedly attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with chilli powder was on Wednesday sent to 14-days judicial custody.

The police had informed earlier that 40-year-old Anil Kumar Sharma, the attacker was found to be "unstable and incoherent".

Sharma threw red chilli powder at Kejriwal outside his chamber at the Delhi secretariat. The man came to the secretariat on the pretext of giving a letter to Kejriwal. He handed the note to the Chief Minister and touched his feet, during which the chilli powder fell from his hand. He then tried to smear the remaining powder on Kejriwal's face, but was caught by some people.

The police said that they have registered a case in the matter while adding that no formal complaint has been received from the Chief Minister Secretariat yet.

Earlier, the Delhi Police, in a statement, had said that the chilli powder, which was found on the floor of the Delhi Secretariat may have fallen out of Sharma's hand and the attack may have been unintentional.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticised the Delhi Police's statement and accused them of lying on record. "Instead of owning up its serious lapses, the Delhi Police is spreading lies under political pressure. Delhi government will explore all legal options to deal with the situation," the Kejriwal-led government said in a statement.

Citing that the attack took place in a high security zone, the AAP questioned the preparedness of Delhi Police, even as it accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of hatching a controversy.