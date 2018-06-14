Delhi chief minister's dharna at Raj Bhawan continues while the city reeling under water crisis

New Delhi: At the time when the Delhi city is reeling under severe drinking crisis, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his three cabinet colleague - Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Home Minister Satyendra Jain and Labour Minister Gopal Rai - are continuing with his dharna at Raj Niwas waiting room since June 11. The Aam Aadmi Party leaders claimed that Lt. Governor Anil Baijal was not honouring their demands.

After meeting Baijal in his chamber, they sat in the waiting room and later slept on the sofas there. Their demand was for the LG to order an end to the four-month-long 'strike' by IAS officers in Delhi. But the main opposition party in Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party called the entire episode as a gimmick. Speaking to One India, New Delhi Lok Sabha MP Meenakshi Lekhi said, "The entire Delhi is reeling under severe water crisis and the Delhi government is sitting on dharna at LG house. There are certain areas in Delhi where water crisis is continuing for months but the government is on perpetual dharna."

She quipped at the Delhi chief minister that how the elected representative behaving in Delhi? Kejriwal wants to end strike of IAS officers and see how he behaves. Kejriwal calls up Delhi chief secretary for a meeting and his MLAs beats him up. In the other case he goes to meet the LG and sits on Dharna there, what kind of leader he is?

The waiting room at the Raj Niwas has no sleeping arrangements. So these four leaders were sleeping on sofas and use the waiting room toilet. Food, pillows, books and blankets are supplied from home as is Kejriwal's insulin for diabetes. They get tea from Raj Niwas. There are two waiting rooms with sofas and two of them retire to one waiting room at night.

These leaders handed over a letter of demands to the LG in which they requested him to issue orders that all IAS officers who did not return to work would have proceedings initiated against them and, if necessary, ESMA would be invoked against them. They also wanted the LG to act against the officers who have stalled work till now.

