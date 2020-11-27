'Delhi Chalo' protest march: Farmers from Punjab stopped from entering Delhi at Singhu border

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 22: As thousands of Punjab farmers moved closer to the national capital on Friday, the Delhi Police enhanced deployment of security personnel, stationed sand-laden trucks and water cannons and used barbed wire for fencing at the Singhu Border to prevent the protesters from entering the city.

Police said they would not allow farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws to enter Delhi if they reach the borders of the national capital.

In the afternoon, Agriculture Minister Tomar sent conciliatory signals to the protesters, telling some reporters that the government was ready to talk about "issues and resolve differences" with them.

"I want to appeal to our farmer brothers to not agitate," Tomar said. "I am sure that our dialogue will have a positive result."

By late evening, a large number of protesters from Punjab and Haryana were close to the national capital, prompting the Delhi Police to close traffic movements at the Singhu border in view of the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers from Punjab against the farm laws.

