    'Delhi Chalo' protest march: Farmers gathered at Rohtak-Jhajjar border; Tomar offers talks on Dec 3

    New Delhi, Nov 22: As thousands of Punjab farmers moved closer to the national capital on Friday, the Delhi Police enhanced deployment of security personnel, stationed sand-laden trucks and water cannons and used barbed wire for fencing at the Singhu Border to prevent the protesters from entering the city.

    Delhi Chalo protest march: Farmers gathered at Rohtak-Jhajjar border; Tomar, Rajnath offer talks

    Police said they would not allow farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws to enter Delhi if they reach the borders of the national capital.

    In the afternoon, Agriculture Minister Tomar sent conciliatory signals to the protesters, telling some reporters that the government was ready to talk about "issues and resolve differences" with them.

    "I want to appeal to our farmer brothers to not agitate," Tomar said. "I am sure that our dialogue will have a positive result."

    By late evening, a large number of protesters from Punjab and Haryana were close to the national capital, prompting the Delhi Police to close traffic movements at the Singhu border in view of the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers from Punjab against the farm laws.

    9:12 AM, 27 Nov
    Vehicles are not allowed towards Singhu Border. Interstate vehicles may take Western/Eastern peripheral expressway: Delhi Traffic Police
    9:12 AM, 27 Nov
    Police use tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border).
    9:12 AM, 27 Nov
    Rohtak: Farmers gathered at Rohtak-Jhajjar border, for 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against Centre's farm laws
    9:10 AM, 27 Nov
    Farmers' Delhi Chalo protest on Thursday saw an overwhelming response from women as they joined elderly farmers and youth to press the Centre to scrap three farm laws.Stating that they were ready for a "do or die" battle against the union government, women owing allegiance to various farmers' outfits braved cold weather to set out for Delhi.

