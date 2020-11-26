Delhi Chalo: Haryana, Punjab farmers march to protest agri laws, CRPF deployed to halt

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 26: Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and a few other states are slated to reach the national capital on Thursday morning to demonstrate against the government's new farm laws.

Meanwhile, Haryana has put up road barricades to seal its borders with Punjab for the next two days, to stop the farmers from their onwards march to Delhi.

Security heightened at Delhi-Faridabad border, in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march.

Faridabad Police said, "We've clear instructions to not let any members of Bharatiya Kisan Union enter Delhi today and tomorrow. Police teams deployed at all important entry points."

Delhi metro services to neighbouring cities of the national capital will remain suspended till 2 pm on Thursday in view of a planned protest march by farmers against the Centre's new farm laws.

In a late evening statement, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said no metro services will be available from Anand Vihar to Vaishali and New Ashok Nagar to Noida City Centre during this period.

Farmers' Protest: Officials suspend metro services from Delhi to neighbouring cities till 2 pm today

The metro services will also be suspended between Sultanpur and Guru Dronacharya metro stations. However, regular metro services will remain available in the entire section of Airport and Rapid Metro lines during the period.

"After 2 pm on Thursday, train services will resume on all Lines from end to end without loops regularly," it added.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police said it has rejected requests received from various farmer organisations to protest in the national capital against the contentious laws on November 26 and 27. "Various farmer organisations have requested permission for protest in Delhi on November 26 and 27. We have conveyed to them in writing and through various media also that the protest is not permitted in view of the latest DDMA guidelines," Delhi Police PRO Eish Singhal said.