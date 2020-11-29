Delhi Chalo call: Farmer unions reject Centre’s offer of early talks

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 29: Farmers stayed put at Delhi borders on Sunday with thousands more set to join them and their leaders yet to take a call on shifting to the Burari ground, a place earmarked for their agitation by police.

Thousands of farmers protesting the Centre's new farm laws are currently staying put at the Singhu and Tikri borders amid heavy police presence.

Newest First Oldest First Delhi: Farmers continue their protest against the farm laws, at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, the govt designated place for the protest.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday appealed to the farmers to shift to the Burari ground in the national capital to stage their protests and said the Centre is ready to hold discussions with them as soon as they move to the designated place.

He also said the government has made arrangements for water, toilets and medical care at the ground in north Delhi so that the farmers are not inconvenienced and they can stage their demonstrations in a democratic and peaceful manner there.

"For the last few days, farmers from Punjab and Haryana and some other parts of the country have come to the border of Delhi. Farmers have gathered on the two major highways coming from Punjab near the border of Delhi since yesterday. Farmers are facing many problems due to heavy cold. Other people are also facing problems.

Agri reforms will connect farmers directly to market, send middlemen out of system: PM Modi

"Therefore, I have a humble appeal to our farmer brothers that the government has made proper arrangement for you in Burari in Delhi, where you can stage your demonstrations," he said in an appeal in Hindi which was posted in the official WhatsApp group of the home ministry.

Bharatiya Kishan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) however rejected the offer, saying they would instead go to to Jantar Mantar.

"Joginder Singh Ugrahan announced to start indefinite protest at Jantar Mantar. He said that the protest will continue till our demands are met," the statement said.