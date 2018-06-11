English

Delhi: Case registered against Self-styled godman Daati Maharaj for raping disciple

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Top trending stories
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    In another shocking incident, self-styled godman, identified as 'Daati Maharaj' who heads Shani Dham in Fatehpur Beri in Delhi, has been booked for raping a woman disciple.

    Case registered against Self-styled godman Daati Maharaj for raping disciple

    The victim has alleged that she was sexually assaulted inside Shani Dham two years ago. Because of fear and social stigma, she didn't file a complaint earlier as she was intimidated by the self-styled godman who has a huge following in Delhi and NCR.

    Meanwhile, a case has been registered against self styled godman and he has been booked under Indian Penal Code, Sections- 376, 377, 354 and 34. The victim revealed, there were several other women who were physically assaulted by the god-man.

    This unholy and controversial person has in the past also been accused of sexual assault.

    Read more about:

    rape sexual assault woman delhi self styled godman

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue