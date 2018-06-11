Delhi: Case registered against Self-styled godman Daati Maharaj for raping disciple

In another shocking incident, self-styled godman, identified as 'Daati Maharaj' who heads Shani Dham in Fatehpur Beri in Delhi, has been booked for raping a woman disciple.

The victim has alleged that she was sexually assaulted inside Shani Dham two years ago. Because of fear and social stigma, she didn't file a complaint earlier as she was intimidated by the self-styled godman who has a huge following in Delhi and NCR.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against self styled godman and he has been booked under Indian Penal Code, Sections- 376, 377, 354 and 34. The victim revealed, there were several other women who were physically assaulted by the god-man.

This unholy and controversial person has in the past also been accused of sexual assault.

