Tree transplantation policy, smog tower in Connaught Place: Delhi govt’s war against winter smog

New Delhi, Oct 09: The Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved a tree transplantation policy to preserve the trees in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here.

Addressing an online media briefing, he said the Cabinet has also approved a proposal to install a 'smog tower' in Delhi's Connaught Place to deal with air pollution.

The government has stationed Rs 20 crore, and the tower will come up in 10 months, the chief minister said, claiming that it will be the first of its kind in the world.

Under the tree transplantation policy, agencies concerned will have to transplant 80 per cent of the trees affected by their projects to a new location, he said.

Kejriwal said that a dedicated tree transplantation cell would be set up by the government under the new policy.