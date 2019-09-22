Delhi cab drivers fall for fake news, start keeping condoms in their first-aid boxes fearing challan

New Delhi, Sep 22: A bizarre rumour has left netizens-baffled after several cab drivers in Delhi claimed that it's mandatory for them to carry condoms in their first-aid boxes to escape challans. According to tweets by news agency ANI, Delhi cabbies claimed they are even penalised by police if "found without condoms in their first aid kits."

"If a pressure pipe in car bursts, condom can stop leakage for some time. If it rains, it can cover shoes. Can be tourniquet in case of an injury," according to a few drivers these are the situations where condoms come handy too.

Delhi Sarvodaya Driver Association president Kamaljeet Gill, said, "All public vehicles are required to carry at least three condoms at all times."

However, the cab drivers are carrying condoms, not for the reason you think.

Kamaljeet said that condoms are used to stop bleeding or to treat a wound. He said, "If any person has a fracture, a condom can be tied at the spot till the person reaches the hospital," Kamaljeet said.

In response, Delhi Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Taj Hasan said, "There is nothing mentioned in the Motor Vehicles Act about condoms. We are not issuing any challan to drivers for not having condoms in their first aid kits."

As per Delhi Motor Vehicle Rules (1993) and The Central Motor Vehicles Act (1989), it's necessary for all the taxis to carry a mandatory first-aid box. However, there is no mandate about keeping condoms in the kit.

