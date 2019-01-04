Delhi building collapse death toll rises to 7; Police assures strict action against accused

New Delhi, Jan 4: The death toll in Delhi's Moti Nagar building collapse rose to seven, as reported by ANI on Friday. Eight people sustained injuries in the incident. Of them, four people have been taken to Acharya Shree Bhikshu hospital and other four who were critical, have been shifted to Safdarjung hospital.

The incident took place last night after an LPG cylinder exploded in a building, where work related to ceiling fans was being carried out.

The fire department received a call about the collapse at around 8.48 pm Thursday and eight fire tenders, along with ambulances, were rushed to the spot, police said.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the owner of the factory under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the matter is being probed, the DCP said. Along with police and a Delhi Fire Service team, an NDRF team is also at the spot carrying out rescue operations in full swing, police said.