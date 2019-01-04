  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
HS Phoolka resigns from AAP
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Delhi building collapse death toll rises to 7; Police assures strict action against accused

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 4: The death toll in Delhi's Moti Nagar building collapse rose to seven, as reported by ANI on Friday. Eight people sustained injuries in the incident. Of them, four people have been taken to Acharya Shree Bhikshu hospital and other four who were critical, have been shifted to Safdarjung hospital.

    Delhi building collapse death toll rises to 7; Police assures strict action against accused

    The incident took place last night after an LPG cylinder exploded in a building, where work related to ceiling fans was being carried out.

    The fire department received a call about the collapse at around 8.48 pm Thursday and eight fire tenders, along with ambulances, were rushed to the spot, police said.

    Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the owner of the factory under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the matter is being probed, the DCP said. Along with police and a Delhi Fire Service team, an NDRF team is also at the spot carrying out rescue operations in full swing, police said.

    Read more about:

    building collapse delhi

    Story first published: Friday, January 4, 2019, 8:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue