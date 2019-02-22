  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi Budget Session: L-G Baijal outlines AAP govt's achievements

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 22: Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday listed the achievements of the AAP government in Delhi and said its actions have added impetus to the development process in the national capital.

    Delivering his speech at the beginning of the Delhi Assembly's Budget Session, Baijal also spoke about the recently-inaugurated Signature Bridge which, he claimed, is the first asymmetrical cable-styled bridge in the country.

    Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal
    Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal

    He said his government is committed to the welfare of people. In 2018-19, the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is estimated to be Rs 7,79,652 crore, registering a growth of 12.98 per cent, he said.

    The lieutenant governor said the per capita income of Delhi in 2018-19 is estimated at Rs 3,65,529 as compared to Rs 3,28,985 in 2017-18, indicating a growth of 11.11 per cent.

    [Executive power over Delhi: SC delivers split verdict]

    "While the economy of the state has flourished, it is imperative that all sections of the population become beneficiary of this growth.The growth has to be inclusive to uplift the conditions of the weaker sections of the population," Baijal said.

    The BJP's three MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, were marshalled out the House for interrupting Baijal's address by raising the issue of "delay in prosecution sanction by the AAP government in JNU sedition case.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    delhi anil baijal

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue