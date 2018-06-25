English

Delhi bound IndiGo flight diverted to Muscat on grounds of medical emergency

Posted By:
    A flight number 6E 023 operating Delhi-Dubai route was diverted to Muscat on grounds of a medical emergency on Monday morning. As many as 176 passengers were onboard.

    The Flight crew informed Air traffic control & requested for ambulance & local doctor. The Passenger was examined & was declared fit to fly. Later the Flight was departed normally to Dubai.

    "As a precautionary measure, the flight crew informed ATC (Air Traffic Controller) and requested for an ambulance and a local doctor. The passenger was examined and was declared fit to fly. The aircraft departed normally to Dubai," the spokesperson said in a statement.

    indigo flight emergency landing delhi muscat

    Story first published: Monday, June 25, 2018, 18:15 [IST]
