Delhi bound IndiGo flight diverted to Muscat on grounds of medical emergency

A flight number 6E 023 operating Delhi-Dubai route was diverted to Muscat on grounds of a medical emergency on Monday morning. As many as 176 passengers were onboard.

"As a precautionary measure, the flight crew informed ATC (Air Traffic Controller) and requested for an ambulance and a local doctor. The passenger was examined and was declared fit to fly. The aircraft departed normally to Dubai," the spokesperson said in a statement.

