Delhi borders sealed for 1 week: Arvind Kejriwal

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, June 01: Delhi has sealed its borders for the next week amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

The CM added that only those people providing essential services and holding government-approved e-passes will be allowed to cross.

"Delhi borders are to be sealed for the next week. Essential services are exempted. We will take a decision again in one week to open borders after seeking suggestions from citizens," Kejriwal said.

AAP leader Kejriwal said these suggestions could be sent via email (delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com), WhatsApp (8800007722) or by dialling 1031 till 5 pm Friday.

"The moment we open the borders, people from across the country will come to Delhi for treatment. Delhi hospitals should be reserved for the people of Delhi," Kejriwal said during the brief address to the city.

Confusion over border closing led to massive traffic jams this morning at the Delhi-Gurgaon border between the two cities.

The state government has allowed barbershops and salons to reopen, however, spas will remain closed during the lockdown period.

"Barbershops and salons will be allowed to open, but spas will remain closed. All shops will be permitted to open and there will be no restrictions on their functioning," the CM said.

The number of coronavirus affected people in the national capital nears 20,000 following 473 deaths.

Whereas, more than 1,000 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours in the state.

This is the fourth consecutive time that the number of new cases crossed the 1,000-mark in 24 hours in Delhi.