Delhi: Bomb scare at Khan Market, sniffer dogs in action

A bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs were rushed to Delhi's posh Khan Market area on Friday morning after the cops received a bomb threat call, said reports.

The sniffer dogs are literally searching every nook and cranny of the market for any trace of explosives. Nothing suspicious has been found till now.

A bus full of Delhi Police personnel and a couple of fire engines could also be spotted at the market which is located close to iconic India Gate.

In November, security forces sprung into action after an anonymous letter threatening to bomb Ahmedabad railway station was received by local authorities. The threat letter was later declared to be a hoax.

During Ivanka Trump's visit in November, the Hyderabad police arrested a mentally unstable man who made a hoax call about a bomb being planted in Falaknuma Palace where PM Modi was supposed to attend dinner with Ivanka.

OneIndia News