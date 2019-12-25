Delhi BJP VP Shazia Ilmi accuses party leaderships of discrimination on internal WhatsApp Group

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 25: Shazia Ilmi, the Delhi BJP Vice President on Wednesday has come up with the allegation that she has been facing discrimination by the party's state leadership. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Ramlila Ground on Sunday.

    Ilmi, who is the BJP Delhi Vice President reportedly raised the issue on the party's internal WhatsApp group which is created for state office-bearers.

    According to the New18 report, the BJP Delhi VP was sidelined and also barred from all-access pass provided to a senior leader on Sunday at Ramlila ground during PM's rally.

    In 2015, Ilmi left APP and has joined the BJP.

    She told Indian Express that she never wanted to raise the issue through the media, but someone has leaked the internal WhatsApp group chats and the central BJP leaders have taken strict action against the issue.

    She claimed that while other Delhi BJP unit leaders were given the pass to go on the stage where PM Modi was addressing the mass, she was reportedly made to sit in the press enclosure.

    'Don't abuse our PM': Shazia Ilmi confronts 'Azadi' protesters with Pak flags in Seoul

    After, two years of her joining BJP in 2017 when Manoj Tiwari was made the Delhi state president, Ilmi was appointed as vice-president od Delhi BJP.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 25, 2019, 15:49 [IST]
