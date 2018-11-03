Delhi BJP issues show-cause notice to Bidhuri; central leadership has many complaints against him

New Delhi, Nov 3: Constant pressure exerted by the Congress and the matter reaching to Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah, south Delhi Lok Sabha MP of the BJP has been issued show-cause notice by Delhi unit president of the party Manoj Tiwari asking him to respond within 10 days.

Manoj Tiwari in his notice to Bidhuri asked why not action should be taken against him for the alleged attack on Poorvanchalies by supporters of the MP. He writes, "During the 'Run for Unity' programme in Delhi, district president and district in-charge of the BJP were abused in your presence and they are widely reported by media. You and your family members too are accused in this matter which are very serious in nature. The party wants to know that why not action should be taken against you."

State Congress not only protested against Bidhuri but its president Ajay Maken threatened that if the BJP MP does not resign after apologizing the Congress will organise protest in all the 70 Assembly constituencies of the city. He said that the Congress will not tolerate atrocities and humiliation poorvanchalies by anyone. Earlier, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari was summoned by Amit Shah and detail about the matter was sought.

Party sources said that Shah is in Delhi on November 15-16 so he might take up the matter with the Delhi BJP leadership once again to know the status of the matter. Actually the BJP is already under tremendous pressure and problem due to attack on poorvanchalies in Gujarat and if such things are repeated in city like Delhi it will put serious question mark on the party leadership in a situation when the Prime Minister is member of Parliament from one of the important cities of the poorvanchal area.

Actually the image of Bidhuri is not good within the party as he is known for his highhandedness and rustic behaviors. People have been complaining against him but due to his community votes, the BJP has been tolerating but in the present scenario poorvanchalies are more important not only in Delhi but any other part of the country. Sources said that many complains had already been made to to central leadership about him. However the MP is calling it a conspiracy hatched by the Aam Aadmi Party.