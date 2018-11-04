Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, AAP workers clash at Signature Bridge inauguration

New Delhi, Nov 4: Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by state party chief Manoj Tiwari and Aam Aadmi Party members were involved in a scuffle during the inauguration event of Signature bridge in Delhi. In videos, Manoj Tiwari can be seen being stopped by police and AAP supporters from attending the inaugural event.

On live television, the Delhi BJP chief was seen throwing punches at the policemen - even hitting one of them on the face - till he was overpowered and escorted out.

"I was invited to the inauguration event. I am MP from here. So what's the problem? Am I a criminal? Why has the police surrounded me? I am here to welcome him (Arvind Kejriwal). AAP and police misbehaved with me," Manoj Tiwari said.

Also Read 'Delhi's Eiffel Tower': Signature Bridge inaugurated, opens to public tomorrow

He also said that the work for the bridge was stalled for several years and he got the construction started again when he became the MP. "In my constituency (North East Delhi), I re-started construction of the bridge after it was stalled for many years and now Arvind Kejriwal is organising an inauguration ceremony," he said.

#WATCH BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari, his supporters and AAP supporters enter into a scuffle at the inauguration of the Signature Bridge in Delhi; Police present at the spot pic.twitter.com/NhvqxudDTT — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2018

In its defence, Delhi unit of the BJP also shared a video in which AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was seen pushing Manoj Tiwari off the stage while Kejriwal delivered his speech. Tiwari said the AAP MLA also threatened to shoot him. "The whole incident took place in the presence of Delhi CM. I am going to file an FIR over the incident," he said.

Hitting back at Tiwari, AAP claimed that the BJP is indulging in hooliganism. "Thousands of people have come here to celebrate without an invitation card, but the MP (Manoj Tiwari) considers himself VIP. He is doing hooliganism. BJP people thrashed AAP volunteers and local people. They are admitted to hospital," Aam Aadmi Party leader Dilip Pandey said.

Kejriwal took to Twitter to attack the BJP for the chaos. "Unprecedented. Chaos by BJP at Signature Bridge inauguration site. Its a Del govt prog. Police mute spectator. Can LG, being head of Del police, ensure peace and order at Signature bridge inauguration site?" he said.

Unprecedented. Chaos by BJP at Signature Bridge inauguration site. Its a Del govt prog. Police mute spectator. Can LG, being head of Del police, ensure peace and order at Signature bridge inauguration site? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 4, 2018

The much-awaited Signature Bridge on the Yamuna will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 4 and will be thrown open for public on November 5.

It will reduce the travel time between north and northeast Delhi. Being deemed as a tourist spot with the 154-meter-high glass box, the bridge will give a bird's-eye view of the city to visitors.