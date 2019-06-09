Delhi: Bike-borne men open fire on journalists at Barapullah flyover

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 09: The crew of ABP News channel was on Saturday night shot at thrice by bike-borne unidentified persons at Barapullah flyover, New Delhi.

A reporter, a cameraperson and a driver of Hindi channel ABP News claimed that two men riding on a black Pulsar opened fire when they refused to stop by the road in central Delhi while they were on their way to cover a crime story.

"A man on a black pulsar approached the vehicle when we were near the Pragati Maidan cut. When we noticed a firearm in the biker's hand and tried speeding, the biker then fired 3 shots at the vehicle," told Siddharth Purohit, one of the victims told ANI.

"The first bullet hit the door, the second hit the driver-side window and the third one missed," Purohit added.

Journalist arrested for 'objectionable' post on social media against UP CM Adityanath

Delhi Police has registered a case over the incident and has suspended three policemen for "lack of prompt response".

In another incident, a journalist was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sharing an 'objectionable' post against Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Delhi-based journalist Prashant Kanojia by a sub-inspector at Hazratganj police station on Friday night in which it was alleged that the accused made "objectionable comments against the chief minister and tried to malign his image".

The Editors Guild of India has criticised the Uttar Pradesh Police for arresting three journalists for allegedly propagating defamatory content about Chief Minister Adityanath.