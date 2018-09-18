Delhi: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar admitted in AIIMS for routine check-up

New Delhi, Sep 18: Bihar Chief minister Nitish Kumar has been admitted in AIIMS (All India Institutes of Medical Sciences) in Delhi for routine health checkup on Tuesday.

On Monday, Nitish Kumar arrived in New Delhi on an unscheduled visit. According to a report in Prabhat Khabar, the Janata Dal United (JDU) leader is expected to finalise the seat sharing with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other NDA constituents for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Nitish Kumar will meet BJP president Amit Shah during his stay in the national capital, said the report. He is also likely to undergo some medical tests and treatment.