Delhi: Bawana govt teacher killed; three including husband arrested

By
    New Delhi, Nov 2: Three people including the deceased's husband and his girlfriend who is a model identified as Angel Gupta was arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the murder of a school teacher.

    According to the police, the accused have been identified as Manjeet (38) his girlfriend Angel Gupta (26) and Rajeev so-called father of Angel Gupta.

    Police claimed that they conspired to eliminate her as she used to object the relationship between her husband and another woman.

    "The persons hired to kill her are still absconding," said Rajneesh Gupta, Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini)

    On Monday, a 38-year old government school teacher was shot dead by unknown assailants while she was on her way to the school in outer Delhi's Bawana area.

    Story first published: Friday, November 2, 2018, 10:39 [IST]
