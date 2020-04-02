Delhi-based CRPF doctor tests positive for coronavirus

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Apr 02: A senior CRPF doctor based in Delhi has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday. They said the doctor has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Haryana's Jhajjar.

The doctor, in the rank of chief medical officer, was posted in the office of the Additional Director General (Medical) of the Central Armed Police Forces. It was not immediately clear how the doctor contracted the infection.

The doctor was staying at a transit mess for the Central Reserve Police Force in south Delhi's Saket area, they said. Those present in the mess have been quarantined.

The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,965 in the country on Thursday while the death toll rose to 50, according to the Union Health Ministry.