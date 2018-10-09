India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Delhi: Ayyappa devotees organise hold protests against SC verdict

By
    Trivandrum, Oct 9: The Lord Ayyappa devotees organised 'Ayyappa Nama Japa Yatra' to Raj Bhavan in protest against Supreme Court verdict over women's entry in Kerala's Sabarimala Temple.

    On September 29, the Supreme Court had struck down a age-old rule that disallowed girls and women in the 10-50 age group from entering the Sabarimala temple. A Constitution bench headed by former Chief Justice Dipak Misra in a 4-1 verdict rejected all the arguments of the temple board which had resisted allowing women and said the temple rule violated their right to equality and right to worship. Justices AM Khanwilkar, RF Nariman had concurred with justice Mishra.

    Delhi: Ayyappa devotees organise hold protests against SC verdict
    Lord Ayyappa devotees take part in the 'Ayyappa Namajapa Yatra' (chanting the name of Lord Ayyappa).PTI Photo

    Hundreds of devotees, mostly women, took part in the 'Ayyappa Nama Japa Yatra' (chanting the name of Lord Ayyappa marches) across the nation against the Pinrayi Vijayan-led LDF government's decision to implement the Supreme Court's verdict on the entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple. While Lord Ayyappa's devotees held protests in Bengaluru and New Delhi's at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, several others protested in Kottayam and Malappuram districts of Kerala on Saturday against the apex court verdict.

    Also Read | Despite review petition, Kerala government to implement Sabarimala verdict

    Last week, to protest against the judgement, several supporters of various Hindu organisations took to the streets in various cities of the South Indian State.

    Read more about:

    ayyappa temple devotees protests supreme court sabarimala sabarimala temple

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 11:51 [IST]
