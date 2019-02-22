  • search
    Delhi assembly's budget session to begin from today

    New Delhi, Feb 22: The week-long Delhi state Budget Session will begin from today on a stormy note with both the ruling and opposition members planning to corner each other on a range of issues, including full statehood.

    Delhi assemblys budget session to begin from today

    [AAP says "no provision" for the Delhi Metro's Ph-IV project in Budget]

    The session will start with Lt Governor Anil Baijal's address to the House, and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will present the annual budget on February 26.

    The government was hoping to present the budget in the first week of March and the focus areas will be education, health and transport, a senior government official said.

    During the session, the Delhi government has also planned to present the "Outcome Report" of the office of Lt Governor Anil Baijal, a move that the AAP dispensation called a ''white paper'' to hold the institution accountable to the people.

    [Delhi government cuts budget of controlling air pollution when it is at worst level]

    The education and the health sectors are likely to get a major chunk of the budget, like previous years.

    Last year, the Aam Aadmi Party government had presented a Rs 53,000 crore budget for 2018-19 in the Assembly, which laid emphasis on environment, health, education and water.

    In the budget of 2017-18, the education sector got 24 per cent of the total outlay with an allocation of Rs 11,300 crore, while the health sector got Rs 5,736 crore.

