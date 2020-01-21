Delhi Assembly polls: RJD contesting in alliance with Congress, declares candidates on 4 seats

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Jan 21: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, the Congress alliance partner, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), on Monday announced candidates on all the four seats alloted to it.

Reportedly, the party through a tweet declared its four candidates - Pramod Tyagi (Burari), Riyazuddin Khan (Kirari), Shakti Kumar Bishnoi (Uttam Nagar) and Niram Kumar Singh (Palam).

Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD is contesting the Delhi elections in alliance with the Congress for the first time, it has sought to expand its footprint outside Bihar now.

On February 8, the polling for the 70 member-Delhi Assembly will be held. It is the first election of 2020.

According to PTI, the RJD had initially demanded 10 per cent seats in Delhi from the Congress, but finally it was decided that the party would contest on four constituencies -- Burari, Kirari, Palam and Uttam Nagar, senior RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha had earlier said.

This for the first time Congress that ruled the national capital for three consecutive terms from 1998 to 2013, is contesting the Delhi Assembly polls in alliance with another party.

Out of the four seats RJD has got in the pre-poll alliance, the party had earlier unsuccessfully contested in Kirari, Burari and Palam seats.

As a member of United Progressive Alliance (UPA), RJD contested recent Jharkhand Assembly polls along with JMM and Congress and bagged a seat.