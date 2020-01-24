Delhi Assembly poll: Nominations of nearly 698 candidates found valid post scrutiny

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 23: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly Election on February 8 nominations of nearly 700 candidates have been found to be valid by poll authorities after scrutiny, officials said on Thursday.

    According to PTI report, over 1,029 candidates had filed 1,528 nominations for the Delhi Assembly elections, as per data shared by the Delhi CEO's Office on Wednesday.

    Delhi Assembly poll
    On Tuesday, on the final day of nomination filing over 800 nominations were filed for the 70 assembly constituencies.

    A senior official of the CEO's Office said, "Nominations of 698 candidates have been found valid for the February 8 Delhi elections by poll authorities after scrutiny."

    According to the senior official of the CEO's Office, among the total 1,029 candidates, 187 are women.

    The last date to file nominations was January 21 and the same can be withdrawn by Friday.

    This time the Delhi assembly poll will be a triangular tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

    Polling will be reportedly held on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.

    According to the final electoral roll, over 1.46 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Delhi elections.

    Story first published: Friday, January 24, 2020, 0:30 [IST]
