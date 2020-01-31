Delhi Elections: BJP unveils manifesto 'Sankalp Patra', air & water on top priority

New Delhi, Jan 31: With the elections in Delhi round the corner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto for the upcoming polls to be held on February 8,2020. Air and water pollution arethe top priorities in this year's election.

Named "Sankalp Patra", the manifesto of the BJP was released by Union Minister for Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari, party's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari and other senior leaders.

Addressing the media, Gadkari said the party will run the "bullet train" of development in the national capital. The main issues in Delhi are air and water pollution. It will be our priority to tackle water and air pollution.

"This year pollution in Delhi reduced following completion of eastern and western peripheral highways," he said.

"We have started work on the Delhi-Mumbai highway. It will pass through Sawai Madhopur, Alwar, Ratlam, Vadodara, to reach Mumbai. 95% of land acquisition completed. In next 3 years, people from Delhi can drive to Mumbai in just 12 hours," he added.

"BJP's history is linked to Delhi. The future of Delhi will be changed by the BJP," he further said.

The manifesto promised good quality wheat flour at Rs 2 per kg for the poor and supply of clean drinking water to every household.

The manifesto said if it forms the government, the party will give wheat flour to the poor at Rs 2 per kg.

The manifesto said in line with the Central government's Jal Jeevan Mission, the party will also provide clean drinking water to every household.

Among other promises, the BJP has also promised to implement Central government's flagship schemes Ayushman Bharat and Kisan Samman Nidhi in the national capital.

To boost employment, it will also conduct recruitment on all vacant government posts.

The BJP is the first political party to issue their election manifestos. No other party has issued their election manifestos until now.

The manifesto also focusses on subjects of better connnectivity, women safety, housing, transgender, sports facilities, illegal colonies. The party claims to have consulted more than 11 lakh people before making it.

The Kejriwal-led-government is yet to release its manifesto but had on Sunday released a 10-point guarantee card for polls. Free bus rides for women, pollution-free Delhi and round the clock piped drinking among others were promised. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said these promises were for the long term.