Delhi Assembly Elections: BJP to unveil manifesto today

    New Delhi, Jan 31: With the elections in Delhi round the corner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to release their election manifesto for the upcoming 2020 polls on Friday.

    The BJP will be the first political party to issue their election manifestos. No other party has issued their election manifestos until now.

    The manifesto is likely to be around the party unique campaign strategy titled 'Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhav' for the upcoming Assembly elections. It is expected that the manifesto may include promises on cleaning and development of the Yamuna river, tacking pollution and resolving the issue of unauthorized colonies.

    Delhi Polls 2020: Anurag Thakur banned from Canvassing for 72 hours, Parvesh Verma for 96 hours

    The Kejriwal-led-government is yet to release it own manifesto, but had on Sunday released a 10-point guarantee card for polls. Free bus rides for women, pollution free Deli and round the clock piped drinking among others were promised. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said these promises were for the long term.

    Story first published: Friday, January 31, 2020, 11:32 [IST]
