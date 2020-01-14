  • search
Trending Makar Sankranti Davinder Singh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi Assembly Elections: BJP ally LJP to fight on all seats

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 14: BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party announced on Tuesday that it will contest all the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly polls scheduled for February 8 and released its first list of 15 candidates.

    Delhi Assembly Elections: BJP ally LJP to fight on all seats

    LJP leader Kali Pandey, who is the party's in-charge for the Delhi polls, said his party's alliance to the BJP was confined to Bihar and added that this was for the saffron party to decide if it wanted a tie-up in the national capital as well.

    Delhi assembly polls: Congress may bank on known faces

    "It is for the bigger partner in alliance to take a call about any tie-up. We have seen what happened in Jharkhand," he told reporters referring to the BJP's loss in the Jharkhand elections.

      JNU Violence: Delhi HC orders cops to seize phones of whatsapp group members | OneIndia News

      The BJP had fought the polls on its own after it failed to finalise an alliance with its partner All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU). The LJP, too, had fought separately.

      The LJP's Delhi unit president Vinod Nagar said the party will fight the polls in the city with all its might.

      More DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2020 News

      Read more about:

      delhi assembly elections 2020

      Story first published: Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 17:01 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 14, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue