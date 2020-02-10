Delhi Election Results 2020: Key candidates to watch out for in AAP-BJP-Congress battle

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 10: The counting of votes polled in the high-stakes February 8 Delhi Assembly elections will take place on Tuesday.

The curiosity among people to know the outcome of the elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly has heightened post-exit polls, that has forecast a big win for the ruling AAP.

The election, largely seen as a battle between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP, which went aggressive during the high-octane campaign, was held on Saturday, sealing the fate of 672 candidates -- 593 men and 79 women.

Nearly 24 hours after the polling ended in Delhi, the Election Commission on Sunday announced that the final voter turnout was 62.59 per cent, five per cent less than 2015, and asserted that it followed the laid down process to compile data, after the AAP questioned the "delay".

With the Delhi Assembly election results scheduled to be announced tomorrow, here are some of the key constituencies to watch.

New Delhi

Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is contesting against Sunil Kumar Yadav of the BJP and Congress' Romesh Sabharwal. Kejriwal, in 2015, had won from this seat.

Patparganj

Patparganj features in the top three for the sheer fact its MLA is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. He will be contesting against BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi and Congress' Laxman Rawat.

Chandni Chowk

Chandni Chowk sitting MLA Alka Lamba, who jumped from AAP to Congress, will face Prahlad Singh Sawhney, who jumped from Congress to the AAP. Sawhney is a five-time MLA but was defeated by Lamba in 2015.

Model Town

BJP's Kapil Mishra, is contesting against AAP's sitting MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi. Akanksha Ola of Congress makes the fight triangular.

Rohini

BJP's incumbent Vijender Gupta will face the challenge from AAP candidate Rajesh Nama Bansiwala. Congress has given ticket to Sumesh Gupta.

Okhla

The Okhla seat is among the key seats as it contains Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia- two of the focal points of anti-CAA protests in the capital. The seat will see a contest between AAP's incumbent MLA Amanatullah Khan and BJP's Brahm Singh.

Hari Nagar

BJP's Tajinder Singh Bagga is fielded against AAP's Rajkumari Dhillon. AAP chose DhillonCongress councillor and resident of the area, instead of sitting MLA Jagdeep Singh.

Rajendra Nagar

AAP's Raghav Chadha faces off against RP Singh, a well-known name of Delhi politics. Congress has given the ticket to former Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) President Rocky Tussied.

Kalkaji

AAP leader Aatishi is contesting against Shivani Chopra- the younger daughter of three-time Congress MLA Subhash Chopra. BJP has fielded Dharamveer Singh to win the seat and deal a big blow to Aam Aadmi Party.

Dwarka

AAP has fielded Vinay Mishra- the son of former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra. BJP has pitched its faith once again on two-time contender Pradyuman Rajput.

The Babarpur seat where senior minister Gopal Rai is contensting, Sangam Vihar, Krishna Nagar seats will also be interesting.

with PTI inputs