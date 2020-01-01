  • search
    Delhi assembly election: No decision yet on BJP's CM candidate, says Javadekar

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Jan 01: Nothing has been decided yet about BJP's chief ministerial candidate in the run up to the Delhi Assembly election and an announcement will be made whenever the decision is made, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday.

    Javadekar, who is in-charge of Delhi BJP for the assembly polls, the party will contest elections on a positive note highlighting the achievements of the Narendra Modi government and register a "grand" success.

    Prakash Javadekar
    Prakash Javadekar

    The party takes decisions as per strategy and any decision regarding chief ministerial candidate will be announced whenever it is made, he said at a press conference.

    Citizenship Act Protests: Congress, AAP fanned anti-CAA violence in Delhi, says Javadekar

    He also blamed the Congress and the AAP for the violence in Delhi during the protest over the amended citizenship law.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 1, 2020, 15:38 [IST]
