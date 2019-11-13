Delhi Assembly Election: BJP top brass discuss poll preparations

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Nov 13: The top brass of the BJP including working president JP Nadda met Delhi unit leaders on Wednesday to discuss preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in the national capital.

The leadership asked the Delhi BJP unit to "expose" ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators and focus on reaching out to unauthorised colonies residents, said a source, who was present in the meeting.

"The top leaders asked us to help in the ongoing work for mapping of boundaries of unauthorised colonies and reach out to residents of these colonies by helping in registration of their properties," the party leader said.

Another leader who attended the meeting said that besides Nadda, BJP organisation secretary BL Santosh and Union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Hardeep Puri were present in the meeting.

Delhi Air Pollution: Schools in Delhi to be closed for next two days

"The stress was on how to expose the AAP legislators who have failed to meet the aspirations of the people. It was suggested that questions should be asked of them as to what contribution did they make in development of their constituency in the past five years," said the party leader.

The AAP stormed to power in Delhi winning 67 of the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi in 2015 polls. The BJP got just three seats.

The meeting also discussed ways to reach out to voters in Delhi by telling how important schemes of the Modi government, like Ayushman Bharat was "derailed" by the Kejriwal government.

A mega meeting of Panch Parmeshwars (booth level workers) in Delhi will be held at Ramleela ground here on December 22, said a Delhi BJP leader.