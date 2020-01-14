Delhi Assembly Election 2020: New faces expected in AAP, Atishi may contest from Kalkaji

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 14: The ruling Aam Aadmi Party is likely to add new faces in the candidate list for the 2020 Assembly elections.

Atishi Marlena is likely to be fielded from Kalkaji constituency while Raghav Chaddha may contest from Rajendra Nagar.

According to reports, the party has dropped seven siting MLAs, and the number could go up when the final list is out. Many fresh faces are likely to get ticket.

Delhi Assembly Elections: BJP ally LJP to fight on all seats

Nominations for the high-stakes Delhi elections will begin today as the Election Commission is set to issue the notification for the February 8 polls.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly promises to be a triangular contest with the AAP hoping to retain power on the plank of development and the BJP and the Congress determined to put up a spirited challenge.