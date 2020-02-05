Delhi Assembly election 2020: EC says its nod isn't required for govt to announce Ram temple trust

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 05: The Election Commission on Wednesday said its approval was 'not required' for the government to announce the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust.

Responding to questions on whether the government required a clearance from the poll panel to announce the trust as the model code was in place in Delhi, a EC spokesperson said the nod was "not required". Delhi goes to polls on Saturday.

What is Model Code of Conduct?

To ensure free and fair polling, the Election Commission of India (ECI) lays down guidelines that specify dos and don'ts for political parties as well as candidates before, during and after the election.