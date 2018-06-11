Delhi assembly accepts resolution on full statehood to Delhi

Delhi Vidhan Sabha accepted the resolution on full statehood to Delhi on Monday. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was addressing the session on the need of full statehood for Delhi.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, said, "I want to tell BJP that if before 2019 Elections, Delhi is granted statehood. we'll make sure that each and every vote from Delhi goes in your favour, we will campaign for you. If you don't do so Delhi residents will put up boards saying 'BJP leave Delhi'.

" The Centre collects Rs 1 lakh 30 thousand Crore rupees as tax from the people of Delhi and what didn't give nothing in return. This is money is the result of people's hardwork. At least give the people of Delhi 30 percent of the tax money.."

"Both the BJP and Congress have promised full statehood to Delhi during elections. But both have turned their back after the formation of the government. We have to say that Delhi should get full-state status," Kejriwal told media after the session.

