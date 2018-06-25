Delhi: Army Major Nitin Handa sent to 4-day police custody for allegedly murdering officer's wife

Indian Army Major Nitin Handa, who has been arrested in connection with the murder of the wife of another Army Major, was brought out of Delhi's Patiala House Court. He has been sent to 4-day police custody.

Handa murdered her on Saturday when he found out she was unlikely to reciprocate his feelings, the Delhi Police said.

The deceased Shailza Dwivedi, wife of Major Amit Dwivedi, was attacked by Nikhil Handa with a knife in his car, then thrown out of the vehicle and run over, police said.

Major Nikhil Handa, who is currently posted in Nagaland's Dimapur, was arrested from Meerut's Daurala district on Sunday and was brought to Delhi for further questioning.

During an argument, he attacked her with a knife, threw her out of the car and drove over her.

Shailza Dwivedi was murdered when she had gone for a physiotherapy session at the Army hospital. She was picked up from there by Major Handa.

