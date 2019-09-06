  • search
    Delhi: Angry over traffic police challan, man sets bike on fire

    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, Sep 06: Angry over being fined for a traffic violation, a man set his motorbike on fire in Sheikh Sarai area on Thursday. Police said that the rider was in an inebriated condition.

    According to reports, the man told traffic cops that he is taking out papers from his bike but suddenly he set his vehicle on fire.

    The fire department was called immediately, which reached the spot and douse the flame.

    Traffic Fines effects trends on Twitter: Netizens respond with crazy memes, jokes

    Police has detained the rider, who will now undergo a medical test.

    Notably higher penalties for traffic violations came into effect from September 1 after the implementation of provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.

    A total of 63 clauses of the Act, with higher penalties for traffic violation, drunken driving, over speeding and overloading were brought into effect starting September 1. As per the new guidelines, the penalty for driving without a license has been hiked from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000, while for driving without qualification, the fine has been raised from Rs 500 to Rs 10,000.

    Driving without a copy of insurance will invite a fine of Rs 2,000. In the case of drunk driving, one can be jailed up to six months with a fine of Rs 10,000. For a repeat offender, the fine will be Rs 15,000 with two years of jail term.

