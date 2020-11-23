Sky gazers set to witness Blue Moon today: All you need to know

Delhi air quality remains poor due to favourable wind speeds, likely to decline further

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 23: The air quality in Delhi remained in the 'poor' category on Monday when government agencies said it might witness a further decline as a result of unfavourable meteorological conditions.

The Air Quality Index in Lodhi Road area at 203 (poor) as per Central Pollution Control Board data.The reduction in the concentration of pollutants was observed after there was an increase in wind speed. Further improvement in AQI is expected to take place due to increased wind speed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Mercury level also dips in the national capital, with an IMD forecast of 8° Celsius minimum & 25° Celsius maximum temperature for today.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the Public Works Department has installed 23 anti-smog guns and deployed 150 tankers for water sprinkling at key intersections and construction sites to reduce dust pollution.