Delhi air quality dips to 'Very Poor'; DPCC bans use of diesel generators from today

New Delhi, Oct 15: In a bid to curb air pollution, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Wednesday issued directions to ban use of diesel generators in Delhi from Thursday under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

"DPCC hereby bans the operation of generator sets of all capacities, run on diesel, petrol or kerosene in Delhi with effect from October 15 till further orders, excluding those used for essential or emergency services," the official order read.

The air quality in Delhi deetiolated to 'very poor' category on Thursday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) levels dipping further at several places in the national capital.

According to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data, the AQI on Thursday morning was recorded at 366 in ITO, 309 in RK Puram, 313 in Anand Vihar, and 339 in Wazirpur.

Earlier, Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category as the city recorded a 24-hour of 276 on Wednesday.

"The government should do something about stubble burning in neighbouring states, which is affecting the air quality here," ANI quoted a cyclist as saying.

Considering the upcoming winter season, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said that it will deploy 50 teams for inspection in Delhi-NCR, starting from Thursday.

Notably, Delhi government launched a massive anti-dust campaign named 'Yuddh Pradushan Ke Viruddh' few days back.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.