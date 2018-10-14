India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Delhi air quality deteriorates as stubble burning begins

    New Delhi, Oct 14: The air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) deteriorated to hazardous levels due to stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana in the last few days.

    Delhi air quality deteriorates as crop burning begins

    An AQI between the range of 51 to 100 is considered as satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 comes under the poor category, whereas 401-500 range is severe.

    Delhi's ITI Jahangirpuri range at 235 (Very unhealthy) and Anand Vihar at 189 (Unhealthy) and Mandir Marg at 180 (Unhealthy) in Air Quality Index.

    Meanwhile, recent satellite images from the NASA have showed that the farmers in Punjab and Haryana have started burning crop residue earlier this month.

    The NASA, on its official website, stated that burning crop residue in Punjab and Haryana has increased significantly over the past 10 days in and near Amritsar, Ambala, Karnal, Sirsa and Hisar.

    Burning of paddy straw every year during October and November and wheat straw during April in Punjab and Haryana are the major contributors of air pollution in Delhi-NCR, as the smoke travels towards the national capital. In Delhi, it mixes with the fog and creates a toxic smoggy winter every year.

    Sunday, October 14, 2018, 11:15 [IST]
