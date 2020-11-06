YouTube
    Delhi air pollution soars to 'severe category'; AQI mounts to 448

    New Delhi, Nov 06: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has said that Delhi's air quality on Friday continued to deteriorate to its worst level 'Severe category'. According to reports, it is said that that Air Quality Index is at 422 in Anand Vihar, 407 in RK Puram, 421 in Sector 8 of Dwarka, and 430 in Bawana. At ITO, the board said that AQI was at 448. All are in the 'Severe category'.

    The CPCB said that the concentration of major air pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 are high in the national capital.

    According to experts, the unfavourable meteorological conditions like calm winds, low temperatures, and smoke emanating from farm fires in neighbouring states Punjab and Haryana have led to a dense layer of haze.

    Several media reports stated that air quality was in the 'very poor' category in Gurugram on Friday morning. Earlier on Thursday, the air quality also worsened in neighbouring Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad to reach 'severe' levels.

    The CPCB said that toxic air could affect healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases. The AQI could worsen further in the coming days with a rise in farm fires, Diwali celebrations, and the onset of the winter season.

    Story first published: Friday, November 6, 2020, 9:23 [IST]
