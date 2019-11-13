  • search
    Delhi Air Pollution: Schools in Delhi to be closed for next two days

    New Delhi, Nov 13: Schools in Delhi-NCR have been advised to remain shut for the next two days as pollution in the city hovered close to 'emergency' levels.

    The Supreme Court-mandated anti-pollution authority the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority has also ordered people to avoid outdoor exposure and work from home wherever feasible.

    The EPCA also extended the ban on hot-mix plants and stone-crushers in Delhi-NCR till November 15.

    "All coal and other fuel based industries, which have not shifted to natural gas or agro-residue (with exception to power-plants) to remain closed in Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, Sonepat, Panipat and Bahdurgarh and Bhiwadi till November 15. In Delhi industries, which have not yet shifted to PNG, to remain closed till November 15," it added.

    SC directs Centre to explore feasibility of hydrogen-based Japanese tech to fight air pollution

    " In addition, keeping in mind the hazardous exposure to children, CPCB Task force has recommended, which EPCA is directing, that all schools must remain shut for the next two days," it said.

    In Delhi, industries which have not yet shifted to piped natural gas, will not operate during the period.

    "Now that it is getting colder, air is not rising high enough to disperse pollutants. The whole trapping is happening close to the ground," Anumita Roy Chowdhury, an executive director at Centre for Science and Environment, was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

    The overall air quality index (AQI) in the city was 494 on Wednesday morning, according to the monitoring agency SAFAR. The index measures the levels of airborne PM 2.5 - particles that can reach deep into the lungs.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 20:50 [IST]
