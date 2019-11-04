Delhi air pollution: Kejriwal opts for carpool; Sisodia seen cycling to work

Kejriwal's carpool with AAP leaders

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose official vehicle's registration plate ends with an odd number, car pooled with ministers Gopal Rai and Satyendar Jain today. Though chief ministers of ther states have been exempted, Kejriwal and his colleagues have decided to opt for car pooling during the 13-day period when the odd-even road rationing scheme would be in force.

Manish Sisodia seen cycling to work

As the odd-even scheme in the national capital kicked in from 8am today, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, left for his office on a bicycle, from his residence in Delhi.

It's so hard to shoot, says Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra Jonas too struggling with severe air pollution in the capital. The actress took to Instagram to share a picture of herself wearing a mask while shooting The White Tiger in Delhi.

"Shoot days for #thewhitetiger. It's so hard to shoot here right now that I can't even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions. We r blessed with air purifiers and masks. Pray for the homeless. Be safe everyone. #airpollution #delhipollution #weneedsolutions #righttobreathe (sic)."

AQI in Delhi

The overall AQI in Delhi was still in the ‘severe' category. Several flights were diverted and more delayed due to poor visibility at Delhi airport. Schools in the capital will remain closed till Tuesday, as a public health emergency was declared.