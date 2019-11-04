  • search
Trending Odd Even Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi air pollution: Kejriwal opts for carpool; Sisodia seen cycling to work

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 04: The odd-even scheme, an anti-pollution measure, kicked in from 8 am on Monday in the city, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urging people to follow it for the sake of their family and kids. While the chief minister opted for carpooling with colleagues, his deputy took bycycle to the office.

    Kejriwal's carpool with AAP leaders

    Kejriwal's carpool with AAP leaders

    Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose official vehicle's registration plate ends with an odd number, car pooled with ministers Gopal Rai and Satyendar Jain today. Though chief ministers of ther states have been exempted, Kejriwal and his colleagues have decided to opt for car pooling during the 13-day period when the odd-even road rationing scheme would be in force.

    Manish Sisodia seen cycling to work

    Manish Sisodia seen cycling to work

    As the odd-even scheme in the national capital kicked in from 8am today, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, left for his office on a bicycle, from his residence in Delhi.

    Priyanka Chopra shoots in Delhi smog

    Priyanka Chopra shoots in Delhi smog

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas too struggling with severe air pollution in the capital. The actress took to Instagram to share a picture of herself wearing a mask while shooting The White Tiger in Delhi.

    "Shoot days for #thewhitetiger. It's so hard to shoot here right now that I can't even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions. We r blessed with air purifiers and masks. Pray for the homeless. Be safe everyone. #airpollution #delhipollution #weneedsolutions #righttobreathe (sic)."

    AQI in Delhi

    AQI in Delhi

    The overall AQI in Delhi was still in the ‘severe' category. Several flights were diverted and more delayed due to poor visibility at Delhi airport. Schools in the capital will remain closed till Tuesday, as a public health emergency was declared.

    More ARVIND KEJRIWAL News

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal delhi air pollution air quality index odd even

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue