New Delhi, Nov 15: The air quality in Delhi saw a marginal improvement on Monday as it reached lower end of 'very poor' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 318 (overall), as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

According to the SAFAR, the pollution level in the National Capital Region (NCR) have also shown marginal improvement. While the AQI in Noida stood at 387, Gurugram clocked at 317.

The AQI is expected to witness marginal improvement on Tuesday as winds at transport level are slowing down resulting in lesser intrusion of farm fires related pollutants into Delhi," SAFAR's bulletin said. The air quality is likely to remain in the 'very poor' category as local winds reduce the dispersion of pollutants.

The effective farm fire count for yesterday was 3445, contributing to 12 per cent of Delhi's PM2.5. "Implementation of lockdown for the two days with restrictions in anthropogenic activity emitting pollutants, air quality may improve a little but likely to remain in the very poor category if stubble burning share does not increase," SAFAR's bulletin stated.

The agency further predicted that the air quality will deteriorate from November 16 due to calm wind conditions. "On November 17, it is likely to be in the upper end of very poor category," they added.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), The mercury in the capital city has dropped to 11.8 degrees Celcius on Sunday,

Meanwhile, the government offices in capital to operating from home at 100 per cent capacity for a week in the wake of worsening air quality in the capital.

The government has also instructed private offices to issue an advisory asking its employees to work-from-home as much as possible. He added, "For a week from Monday onwards, schools will be physically closed; to continue virtually so that children don't have to breathe polluted air."

However, construction works have been completely banned for a week.

It came after the Supreme Court termed the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR as an "emergency situation", stressing that crucial measures need to be taken. The apex court also took note of opening of schools in Delhi and asked authorities to take immediate measures like putting vehicles off-road and clamping lockdown in Delhi. It asked the Centre and the Delhi government to take immediate steps to curb pollution and report back on Monday.

"We understand some per cent is stubble burning. Rest is crackers, vehicular pollution, industries, dust pollution etc. You tell us how to bring AQI levels from 500 to 200 points in Delhi. Take some immediate urgent measures like a two-day lockdown," the bench, also comprising justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant, said.

