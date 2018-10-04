Delhi air-hostess death case: Anissia Batra's in-laws move to SC for anticipatory bail

New Delhi, Oct 4: In the recent development of the Anissia Batra suicide case, the in-laws of the flight attendant, who allegedly jumped off the terrace of her Delhi home in July, approached the Supreme Court against Delhi High Court order denying them anticipatory bail.

The court said lawyer representing Anissia Batra's(who allegedly committed suicide in July) in-laws, "It's a very serious matter, can't just brush it aside. "

The apex court also said that there's evidence with police that shows cruelty against her.

Matter to be heard after 10 days.

The Batra family alleged that Mayank Singhvi was an alcoholic and often beat her up. He also demanded money. The couple were married for over a year.

Anissia Batra, 32, who worked with a German airline, allegedly jumped off the terrace of her home in south Delhi's Panchsheel Park. She was being physically and mentally tortured by her husband Mayank Singhvi and his parents, her father told the police.