Delhi : After Satyendra Kumar Jain, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia hospitalised

    Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has been hospitalised on Monday. According to reports, Sisodia being taken to LNGP hospital after his ketone level reached 7.4.

    He has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past 6 days at LG's residence against the alleged strike by the IAS officers of Delhi government.

    Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.ANI Image

    Yesterday, Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike at the LG office, was admitted to the LNJP Hospital after his health deteriorated. The hospital said that Jain's health is stable.

    Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court pulled up the Delhi government, stating that it cannot enter someone's office and hold a strike there. The high court's intervention came after BJP MLA Vijender Gupta approached it seeking an order to CM Kejriwal to end the strike.

    Kejriwal's sit-in at the LG office has received support from four chief ministers - West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh's Chandrababu Naidu, Karnataka's HD Kumaraswamy and Kerala's Pinarai Vijayan. The four CMs on Sunday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the fourth meeting of the Niti Aayog Governing Council and asked him to intervene and resolve the ongoing "crisis" in Delhi.

    Story first published: Monday, June 18, 2018, 15:44 [IST]
