Delhi: ACP Prem Ballabh allegedly commits suicide by jumping off from building

By
    New Delhi, Nov 29: An ACP rank Delhi police officer allegedly committed suicide on Thursday by jumping off from the Police Headquarters building in the national capital. The 55-year-old has been identified as Prem Ballabh.

    Delhi: ACP Prem Ballabh allegedly commits suicide by jumping off from building
    Representational Image

    The Delhi Police Headquarters building is located near ITO in Delhi.

    According to the reports, the deceased was posted at the Delhi Police headquarters establishment branch. His body was found next to the porch at the main entrance.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 29, 2018, 12:37 [IST]
