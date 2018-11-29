Delhi: ACP Prem Ballabh allegedly commits suicide by jumping off from building

New Delhi, Nov 29: An ACP rank Delhi police officer allegedly committed suicide on Thursday by jumping off from the Police Headquarters building in the national capital. The 55-year-old has been identified as Prem Ballabh.

The Delhi Police Headquarters building is located near ITO in Delhi.

Also Read | Girl, boy found dead at rented house in Delhi's Chhatarpur

According to the reports, the deceased was posted at the Delhi Police headquarters establishment branch. His body was found next to the porch at the main entrance.