Delhi: AAP 1st, BJP 2nd, Congress 3rd in Code of Conduct violation

India

oi-Hardeep Singh Bedi

New Delhi, April 3: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are first, second, and third respectively as on Wednesday in violating the model code of conduct.

According to the data of Delhi State Election Commission, a total of 122 First Information Reports (FIRs)/ Daily Diary (DD) entries have been lodged against various political parties, candidates, and non-political persons/organisations under Model Code of Conduct violation. The Model Code of Conduct was imposed on March 10 immediately after the Election Commission of India announced 2019 Lok Sabha polls schedule.

The AAP tops the list with 13 cases (seven FIRs and six DD entries) being registered against it. Though the BJP is on the second spot with 11 cases but as far as the FIRs are concerned, it number one with eight FIRs and three DD entries. The Congress is on the third number with three DD entries. No FIR has been registered against the Congress.

One DD entry has been registered each against Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party, and 83 are against under the head of others/non-political.

Till date cash of Rs 1,21,92,200 has been seized in Delhi. A total of 316 unlicensed arms/weapons and 2354 cartridges/explosives/bombs have also been seized.

In order to hold peaceful elections, 3942 licensed arms have been deposited and 44477 persons have been booked under various sections of CRPC/Delhi Police Act, as preventive action measures.

Till date, 203 FIRs have been registered under Arms Act and 243 persons have been arrested. Also, narcotics/drugs weighing 108.664 Kilograms are seized.

Till Date, 738 bottles, 67 Half, 86968 quarters of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and 643 bottles, 779 Half, 164202 quarters of Country liquor and 4974 bottles beer have been seized.

Delhi will vote on May 12 to elect Seven Lok Sabha members from Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi parliamentary constituencies.